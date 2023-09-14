Girl, 17, charged in violent carjacking of Chicago rideshare driver caught on video

A teenage girl was charged in connection with the violent carjacking of a rideshare driver that was caught on video last week in Chinatown.

The 17-year-old girl was accused of being part of a trio who around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday assaulted the driver with a pipe and drove off in his car near the intersection of 22nd Place and Princeton Avenue, according to police.

"I park my car and I walk out, and I start to walk toward the apartment, and three Black females jump on me, hold me, and grab me and took my car key," said Danxin Shi.

The surveillance footage reveals two females forcibly taking the victim to the ground, and shortly after, a third person joins in the assault. Shockingly, one of the attackers is seen striking the Chinatown resident with a pipe.

Following the attack, the assailants took the victim's car keys and entered his vehicle. Despite the victim's attempts to stop them by getting on the car's hood, the women sped away with his car.

"I tried to block them, but I can’t because they’re starting the car," said Shi.

The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the Fuller Park neighborhood. She was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and one count of aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old, both felonies. She has not been identified because she is a juvenile.

Though in good spirits, the victim suffered from scrapes and bruising as a result of the attack. He spoke out about the incident, describing how the assailants had ambushed him.

"He is a brave man, that’s sometimes what we need as a police department, is people that are not afraid to step forward and tell their story," said Capt. Mike Poppish with the Chicago Police Department’s 9th District.