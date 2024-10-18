Girl in critical, boy hospitalized after being hit by school bus at Bartlett HS: officials

The Brief Two students, a boy and a girl, are hospitalized after being struck by a school bus at Bartlett High School after dismissal on Friday. The incident happened at 3:20 p.m. and involved a male and female student. The boy is in good condition and the girl is in critical condition.



Two students are hospitalized, one in critical condition, after being hit by a school bus at Bartlett High School Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 3:20 p.m. at the high school, located at 701 W. Schick Road.

According to Bartlett police, the students, a boy and a girl, were running alongside the bus as it was pulling into the bus lane after dismissal. Both fell and were struck by the bus.

The boy was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with an arm injury in good condition. The girl was airlifted to Loyola and is in critical condition, according to Bartlett Fire Department.

School District U-46 issued a statement on the incident, shared below:

"At Bartlett High School today, Oct. 18, two students were involved in a school bus incident during dismissal. Emergency personnel responded quickly, and both students received immediate attention. The safety and well-being of our students are a top priority. We are working closely with local authorities and school staff to review the situation."

Bartlett police are working with the school district to investigate.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.