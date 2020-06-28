article

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Mercedes Crumpton was last seen Friday and is missing from the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said. She was known to wear a black dress and black furry sandals.

Crumpton may be carrying a white leather purse with sequins on it, police said. She has a scar on her nose and long braids.

The teen is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. She frequents the area of Cicero Avenue and Adams Street.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.