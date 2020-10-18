Girl, 15, missing from South Shore

article

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing since Friday from South Shore.

Amya Lewis was last seen Oct. 16 near 71st Street and East End Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lewis is a 5-foot-2, 145-pound girl with her hair in long black microbraids with five or six blond braids, police said.

She was last seen wearing a mint green Columbia windbreaker, gray and black stretch pants and yellow Crocs with “billy” on them, according to police. She may also be wearing red, black and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.