Girl, 14, missing from West Rogers Park

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing from West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Wajidah Nabihussin was last seen about 9 p.m. August 7 and is missing from the 6300 block of North Talman Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She may be with a man who’s 25 to 26 years old and between 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7.

She has a social security card and permanent resident card on her, police said.

Nabihussin is 5-foot-3, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.