Girl missing since infancy found safe in Chicago; mother in custody, officials say

The Brief A girl reported missing as a 1-month-old in 2021 was found safe in a Chicago home on June 3, the US Marshals Service said. Her biological mother, who had multiple outstanding warrants, was arrested after attempting to flee. The child was taken into protective custody and returned to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.



A girl missing since she was a 1-month-old infant in 2021 has been found safe in Chicago, according to police.

What we know:

The child was reported missing on Nov. 5, 2021, by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. At the time, she was believed to be with her biological mother, who was also reported missing.

According to the US Marshals Service, the mother had an active full extradition warrant from the California Department of Corrections. She also had three non-extraditable warrants: one from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for retail theft, one from Orange County, California, for stolen property, and one from Signal Hill, California, for robbery.

On Jan. 1, 2025, Chicago police requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service to locate the child. Investigators identified two possible locations: one in Chicago and another in Blue Island.

During surveillance of the Chicago residence, officers spotted the mother and saw a small girl — believed to be about 4 or 5 years old — looking out of a second-story window.

On June 3, police resumed surveillance and observed the child again, concluding she closely resembled an age-progression image of the missing infant.

Officers forced entry into the home. The mother attempted to flee but was quickly taken into custody. The child was safely recovered and placed in protective custody by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the child or the mother.

What's next:

The mother was taken to the Cook County Jail on her outstanding warrants. The child, a ward of the state, has been returned to DCFS custody, officials said.