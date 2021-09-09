Girl reported missing after not returning home from school in Albany Park

article

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday after she did not return home from school in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said Saraiya Flores was last seen Wednesday at Newton Bateman Elementary School in the 4200 block of Richmond Street.

After school, Flores did not return to her home in the 4300 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said.

She is described as 4’10" and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If located, contact Area Five SVU detectives at (312) 746-6554.