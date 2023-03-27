Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday.

Natalia Vazquez, 15, was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Newland Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Vazquez is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

No further information was immediately available.