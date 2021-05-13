Girl reported missing from South Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl missing from the Lake Meadows neighborhood.

Kaliyah Thompson, 15, was last seen Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said. She may be wearing a blue jean jacket.

Kaliyah is described as 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.