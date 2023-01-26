'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block.

The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspects in these armed robberies are also believed to be connected to a series of robberies targeting delivery drivers in the same area.

All of the online meetup robberies took place in the 4400 block of W. Washington Boulevard at the following times:

At 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 5

At 4:22 p.m. on Jan. 9

At 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 10

At 4 p.m. on Jan. 15

At 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 21

At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.