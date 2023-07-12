Glen Ellyn woman faces new felony charges after 10 dogs die, dozens found living in inhumane conditions

article

A Glen Ellyn woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after 14 animals were found dead in her home and dozens were found living in inhumane conditions last month.

April Elliot, 60, was charged last month with 132 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and violation of owners' duties. On Tuesday, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office filed an additional two charges of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

On June 27, DuPage County Animal Services responded to the 2N200 block of Mildred Avenue for a call regarding the welfare of a dog that was left outside all day on a tether and appeared to be very skinny, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found the dog tethered outside as well as multiple large dogs lying on the ground and in dog cages stacked on top of each other, with four to five dogs in each cage throughout the front room of the house.

A search warrant was executed on the residence later that day and authorities found 33 live dogs, nine deceased dogs, four deceased chinchillas and one deceased rabbit.

Prosecutors say that all the animals were living in inhumane conditions that caused suffering to the animals.

Additionally, Elliot allegedly failed to "provide veterinary treatment to a companion animal, an adult male Husky mix dog named Flounder, when Flounder was severely malnourished, that caused Flounder to suffer serious injury and subsequent death."

Flounder was one of the 33 live dogs located on the property and passed away on June 11. He was the tenth dog to die due to inhumane living conditions and/or malnourishment.

On Wednesday morning, a judge ordered that 32 dogs in Elliot's custody be forfeited. They are now in the care of DuPage Animal Services and will be available for adoption once they have recovered.

On June 30, the state filed a civil petition with the court for the removal and disposal of accumulated garbage, debris and hazardous materials from the Mildred Avenue property at Elliot's expense.

On July 7, a judge approved an agreement between the parties for this clean-up effort, which has already begun. A status hearing on those efforts is scheduled for Aug. 4.

"It is alleged that Mrs. Elliots’s disregard for the health and her failure to provide even the basic necessities such as food and water to dozens of animals in her care resulted in the death of fifteen animals, including ten dogs, and left thirty-two dogs severely malnourished," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This is a heart-breaking case for all those involved. Sadly, following emergency surgery yesterday, Flounder succumbed to his condition. I would like to thank DuPage County Animal Services, particularly Operations Manager Laura Flamion for their unwavering, compassionate commitment to the health and well-being of these dogs."

Elliot turned herself in on July 7 after a judge issued an arrest warrant on the misdemeanor charges. She posted bond and was released from custody.

On Tuesday, a judge issued another arrest warrant based on new felony charges. She appeared in court Wednesday for the misdemeanor charges and then was taken into custody on the arrest warrant for the felony charges.