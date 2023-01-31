Glenbard North High School student allegedly threatened to kill another student, his friend

An 18-year-old Glenbard North High School student was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly telling another student he had weapons on him and that he and his friends were going to kill the other student and his friend.

Around 9:30 a.m., prosecutors say Syed Haider approached another student he did not know in the bathroom and told the student he was going to go to the lunchroom with his friends and use weapons to kill the other student and his friend.

School Staff was notified of the alleged threat and the Carol Stream Police Department was contacted.

Following an investigation, Haider was taken into custody later in the school day.

"Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin.

Haider, of Hanover Park, was charged with disorderly conduct. He appeared in bond court Tuesday morning and was issued a bond of $15,000. The judge said he's prohibited from entering or being on the premises of the high school, or any of the district's 87 schools.

Haider is due back in court on Feb. 27.