Suburban high school student threatened to shoot principal in head: prosecutors

A suburban high school student has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly threatening to shoot his principal in the head.

On Thursday, prosecutors say 18-year-old Zachary Kurzeja, of Carol Stream, was at Glenbard North High School when he made an alarming comment to another individual.

He allegedly said, "Hey man, if you heard someone shot at principal at the head, don’t look at me."

The matter was investigated and Kurzeja was taken into custody later in the day.

Zachary Kurzeja | Provided

"With the school year just beginning, I want to remind everyone that my office takes any threat of violence aimed at a school very seriously and anyone suspected of making such a threat will be investigated and charged accordingly," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Kurzeja appeared in court Friday morning and was given a bond of $250,000.

"It’s imperative that our children have a safe learning environment free from threats of violence," Carol Stream Chief of Police William Holmer said. "We can’t afford to take these incidents lightly, and we will do everything we can to maintain the safety of the students and staff in our schools."

It was not announced when Kurzeja was next due in court.