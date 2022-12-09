Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation

article

Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.

Seven other people were previously charged in the joint investigation between the attorney general's office, U.S. ATF Chicago division, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Aurora Police Department.

"Illegal gun and drug sales fuel gang activity and make our neighborhoods less safe," Raoul said in a statement.. "I will continue to partner with federal entities and local law enforcement agencies in an effort to work collaboratively with all levels of government to address gun trafficking and violence in our communities."

An ATF investigation initially uncovered known suburban gang members and their associates illegally selling drugs and guns in the greater Chicago area, Raoul said. Those charged are: