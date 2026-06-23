Suburban Chicago man charged after gun fires through wall, injures sleeping family member

The Brief A Glendale Heights man is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after a gun fired inside his home. Police say the bullet went through a bedroom wall and struck a family member sleeping on a couch. The victim was treated at a hospital and later released.



A suburban Chicago man is facing a felony charge after police say a gun he was handling fired through a wall and injured a family member sleeping in another room early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Glendale Heights police responded to a 911 call about shots fired around 4:06 a.m. in the 400 block of James Court.

Scene of Glendale Heights shooting.

When officers arrived, the caller told police that a bullet traveled through the wall of a bedroom and into the living room, where it struck a family member who was asleep on a couch.

After investigating, the bullet is said to have come from a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber handgun being handled by 21-year-old Fernando Cardoso, of Glendale Heights.

According to police, Cardoso was in his bedroom handling the gun when it discharged. The bullet passed through the bedroom wall, entered the living room and hit the sleeping family member.

The injured relative was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said Cardoso had a valid FOID card at the time of the incident and was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where on the body the victim was shot.

What's next:

Police said Cardoso will be taken to First Appearance Court for a pretrial hearing.