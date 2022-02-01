Glendale Heights man sentenced to prison in shooting death of rival gang member

A Glendale Heights man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a rival gang member when he was 17-years-old.

Jesse Garza, now 20-years-old, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder.

On June 7, 2018, Addison police officers responded to the area of Green Oaks Park for a report of shots fired.

Soon after, the Glendale Heights Police Department notified Addison police of an unresponsive person on a driveway near Glen Oaks Hospital in Glendale Heights. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Miguel Reynoso – a rival gang member to Garza, prosecutors said.

Reynoso was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jesse Garza | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

A police investigation found that shortly before the shooting, Reynoso was traveling in a vehicle that made contact with a group of people who Garza was with. Prosecutors say gang signs and threats were exchanged, and then Reynoso and another individual – both armed with guns – exited their vehicle.

At this time, Garza fired shots toward the vehicle, striking Reynoso.

Reynoso then got back in the vehicle and fled the scene, according to prosecutors. He was later found dead.

"Unfortunately, gang-fueled violence such as we saw in this case, continues to plague our communities," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The senseless murder of a human being simply because of foolish gang rivalries has a detrimental effect on the entire community and will not be tolerated in DuPage County, as Mr. Garza learned today."