Glendale Heights police investigate suspicious death
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - Police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman found last week at a Glendale Heights apartment complex in the west suburbs.
The woman was found Feb. 2 with trauma to her body in the 2200 block of Century Point Lane, Glendale Heights police said in a statement.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the incident was isolated.
The DuPage County coroner’s office hasn’t released details on her death.