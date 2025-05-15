Glenn Lee Brown: Missing Michigan teen spotted in Chicago, sheriff says
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old Michigan boy who went missing after school last week has been spotted in Chicago, prompting a shift in the investigation across state lines.
What we know:
Glenn Lee Brown was reported missing on May 7 after he left Pennfield High School in Calhoun County, Michigan.
Deputies launched a broad search using K9 units, drones, aerial support from Michigan State Police, and help from nearby law enforcement and volunteer groups.
That search has now ended after a confirmed sighting placed Glenn—alone—on a train headed to Chicago. A witness also saw him arrive there, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities in Illinois have been notified and are now involved in the case.
Glenn Lee Brown | Provided
What you can do:
Anyone who may have seen Glenn or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Lieutenant Benjamin Hess at 269-781-0880 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
"We remain hopeful for Glenn’s safe return," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.