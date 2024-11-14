Glenview man charged with hate crime for harassing doctor over religion, police say

The Brief A Glenview man, Randy Silver, 68, is charged with a hate crime for allegedly harassing his former doctor with religiously motivated texts and a threatening voicemail. Police arrested Silver on Nov. 11 following an investigation that began on Oct. 30; charges include hate crime, electronic harassment, and resisting arrest. Authorities say the incident was targeted, with no known threat to the public.



A Glenview man is facing hate crime charges after allegedly sending harassing texts and a threatening voicemail to his former doctor over the doctor’s religion.

Randy Silver, 68, was arrested just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at his home following an investigation that began on Oct. 30, according to Glenview police.

The investigation revealed Silver committed a hate crime after sending harassing text messages and leaving a threatening voicemail to his former doctor due to their religion, police said.

Charges of hate crime, harassment through electronic communication and resisting arrest were approved by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Pictured is Randy A. Silver, 68.

Silver appeared in court in Skokie on Nov. 12, though further details haven't been released.

This incident was targeted and police said there is no known threat to the public.