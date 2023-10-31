Cook County man groomed minor, traveled to engage in sexual acts with the child: police

A convicted sex offender from a Chicago suburb is facing felony charges for allegedly grooming and traveling to engage in sexual acts with a juvenile, as well as possessing firearms and body armor.

Weston Opas, 42, of unincorporated Glenview, was taken into custody by Cook County Sheriff's Police detectives last week.

The investigation began after law enforcement in Boston provided information about a missing juvenile connected to Opas. Detectives learned that Opas had made contact with the victim about a year ago through an online gaming app, and continued to talk with the child via text messaging.

Police say Opas traveled a number of times to Boston, engaging in sexual acts with the victim. An analysis of the victim's phone revealed Opas was aware of the victim's age.

On October 26, police learned the victim was staying at Opas's home. Initial efforts to contact the two failed, but after a search warrant was executed, detectives found the victim at the residence and took Opas into custody.

Police then discovered Opas had a firearm, ammunition, and body armor in his possession.

Weston Opas

The victim was placed into the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services until relatives were able to pick the child up in Chicago, according to police.

Opas appeared in court on Sunday and was ordered to be held until his next court hearing on November 16.

In 2004, Opas had been convicted in a child pornography case in Orange County, Florida, and in September of this year, he was charged in Cook County for violating sex offender registration laws within a school zone.