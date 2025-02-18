Glenview officer killed by Illinois man who had been drinking at banquet hall before driving home: prosecutors

The Brief Officer Robert Fryc, 44, was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving to work. Prosecutors say Christopher Lopez, 23, was allegedly impaired and veered into oncoming traffic, striking Fryc’s vehicle. Lopez has been charged with reckless homicide, and authorities continue to investigate his level of impairment at the time of the crash.



New details emerged in court Tuesday about a crash that killed an off-duty Glenview police officer as he was driving to work Sunday morning.

Deadly Barrington crash

Preliminary Details:

The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on Northwest Highway in Barrington.

Christopher Lopez, 23, of Cary, allegedly veered his Kia Forte into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta that was being driven by off-duty police officer Robert Fryc.

Fryc, 44, was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After the crash, Lopez was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was taken to the same hospital to undergo DUI testing.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged Lopez with one count of reckless homicide.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors presented their case in court on Tuesday, providing new details about the crash.

They said Lopez, the sole occupant and driver of his vehicle, had allegedly been drinking with friends at a banquet hall before the crash and was heading home.

Meanwhile, Officer Fryc was driving south on the same highway, on his way to report for his shift at the Glenview Police Department.

The intersection at Metra Access has six lanes, controlled by a single set of traffic signals.

The northbound side includes two regular lanes and a left-turn lane, with the lanes curving to the right as they approach the intersection. The southbound side has two regular lanes and a right-turn-only lane leading into the Metra parking lot.

Prosecutors allege that Lopez was driving in the far-right northbound lane when he approached the intersection but failed to follow the rightward curve of the road.

Instead, he veered out of his lane at an excessive speed, crossing all northbound lanes, running through the intersection, and jumping the center median into oncoming southbound traffic.

Officer Fryc swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but Lopez crashed into the driver's side of his car. The impact was so severe that Fryc’s car was pushed across the right-turn lane and onto the snow-covered sidewalk.

The crash was captured on video.

A dash cam from an uninvolved vehicle driving south on South Northwest Highway recorded the aftermath. The driver of that vehicle called 911, reporting the need for an ambulance and remained at the scene until emergency responders arrived.

Within minutes, first responders found Fryc unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers also found Lopez outside his vehicle and noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath.

They conducted standard field sobriety tests, which showed multiple signs of impairment, prosecutors said.

Lopez allegedly admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages before driving.

Around 4:43 a.m., he took a preliminary breath test, which registered a blood alcohol concentration of .059.

An inspection of Lopez's vehicle uncovered an open bottle of tequila and a water bottle containing suspected alcohol on the front passenger-side floorboard. A pill bottle with suspected cannabis residue was also found on the front passenger seat.

Lopez was taken to the hospital, where a blood sample was drawn as part of a DUI Kit during his medical treatment. Preliminary findings shared with police indicated his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .031.

A drug recognition expert evaluated Lopez in the emergency room and concluded he was impaired by alcohol and a central nervous system depressant, making him unable to safely operate a vehicle. The results of the DUI Kit are still pending.

Lopez allegedly admitted to driving and provided multiple conflicting statements about how the crash occurred. Surveillance footage from the banquet hall he attended earlier in the night showed him drinking what appeared to be alcoholic beverages, prosecutors said.

An analysis of the vehicle's event data recorder showed Lopez was traveling between 44 and 45 mph in a 35-mph zone as he approached the intersection.

At the moment of impact, his speed was recorded at 40 mph. Data also revealed that Lopez did not apply his brakes before the crash, prosecutors said.

Lopez's History:

This was Lopez's first arrest.

According to his driving record, he has a prior speeding conviction from an offense on Aug. 7, 2022, when he was driving 15 to 25 mph over the posted speed limit.

He also received court supervision on Oct. 27, 2021, for disregarding a stop sign at an intersection.

Additionally, on March 18, 2023, he was placed on supervision for another speeding violation, again for driving 15 to 25 mph over the speed limit.

Fryc previously honored for heroics

What they're saying:

It was less than two weeks ago that Fryc was recognized at a village board meeting along with other first responders for their work to help save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

On June 4, 2024, Fryc noticed one of his colleagues slumped in the seat of a car and stopped to check on him. His fellow officer was losing consciousness, Police Chief William Fitzpatrick said during the village board meeting.

Fryc called dispatch and Glenview Fire Department personnel responded to help the officer before taking him to Lutheran General Hospital.

The officer Fryc found had a brain aneurysm.

"And without that quick work from everybody that was there, [the officer] wouldn't be with us today, with his family," Fitzpatrick said.

The chief also praised Fryc for his work throughout his time with the Glenview Police Department.

"Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague," said Fitzpatrick in a statement. "He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together."

Village President Michael Jenny added:

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview. On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc’s family, friends and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service."

Visitation Details:

Services have been scheduled to honor Officer Fryc, who will be laid to rest following a visitation, funeral mass, and burial later this week.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Glueckert Funeral Home, located at 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

Funeral services will begin the following morning, Friday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. with a prayer at Glueckert Funeral Home.

A procession will then make its way to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 434 W. Park Street, Arlington Heights, where a funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m.

Following the mass, Officer Fryc will be escorted to his final resting place at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.