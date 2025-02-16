Suburban Chicago police officer killed in car crash on his way to work

A north suburban police officer was killed in a car crash on his way to work on Sunday morning.

Glenview police officer Robert Fryc, 43, died in the crash.

Ofc. Robert Fryc, 43 | Village of Glenview

He had served in the Glenview Police Department since 2007, according to the village.

Deadly crash

What we know:

Barrington police responded to a crash a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of South Northwest Highway (Route 14) for a report of a two-car accident.

Officers found a male victim with fatal injuries due to the accident.

The Barrington Police Department and Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the accident.

The backstory:

It was less than two weeks ago that Fryc was recognized at a village board meeting along with other first responders for their work to help save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

On June 4, 2024, Fryc noticed one of his colleagues slumped in the seat of a car and stopped to check on him. His fellow officer was losing consciousness, Police Chief William Fitzpatrick said during the village board meeting.

Fryc called dispatch and Glenview Fire Department personnel responded to help the officer before taking him to Lutheran General Hospital.

The officer Fryc found had a brain aneurysm.

"And without that quick work from everybody that was there, [the officer] wouldn't be with us today, with his family," Fitzpatrick said.

Glenview Ofc. Robert Fryc receives an award during a Feb. 4 village board meeting for his work helping save a colleague in 2024. Fryce was killed in a car crash in Barrington on Feb. 16, 2024.

The chief also praised Fryc for his work throughout his time with the Glenview Police Department.

"Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague," said Fitzpatrick in a statement. "He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together."

Village President Michael Jenny added:

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview. On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc’s family, friends and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service.