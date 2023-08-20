Teen, man killed in Glenview shooting: police

A teenager and man were both killed in a shooting Saturday night in unincorporated Glenview.

Around 9:06 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to a report of shots fired in the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male victims who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other was dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The medical examiner identified one of the victims as 16-year-old Jose A. Guzman of Glenview. He lived on the same block where the shooting occurred.

The second victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 708-865-4896.