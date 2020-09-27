GoFundMe page raises nearly $10K for Dread Head Cowboy's horse

A GoFundMe page has been set up for NuNu, the horse that belongs to Chicago’s Dread Head Cowboy.

It’s called “Saving NuNu” and it has raised nearly $10,000.

NuNu was hurt during an anti-violence protest on the Dan Ryan this week, but we're told NuNu is improving.

The Dread Head Cowboy, Adam Hollingsworth, posted video of his ride on Facebook live, which was also captured by news helicopters. In his posts, Hollingsworth — who has ridden his horse to multiple civil rights protests this summer — says “I shut down the Dan Ryan! Kids lives matter!”

The horse is now being treated and cared for at a horse farm in the south suburbs.

After the nearly eight mile run, Monday, animal advocates feared the horse would need to be euthanized due to the extent of injuries to its hooves.