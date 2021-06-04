GoFundMe raises thousands for Joliet family after 2-year-old fatally shoots himself

The community is rallying around a Joliet family who lost their child in a tragic accident earlier this week.

On Wednesday, 2-year-old Angelo got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

2-year-old Angelo (Photo via GoFundMe - courtesy of Tara Kelly)

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family cover funeral expenses. So far, more than $6,800 has been raised.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but at this point, no charges have been filed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a child shot around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of South Eastern Avenue, Joliet police said. They are calling what happened a "terrible incident."

Police say the father of the child was preoccupied but nearby when the 2-year-old found a gun in a TV stand in the living room of the home. The child then shot himself in the head and later died at the hospital.

Advertisement

"Bad things happen to good people. Bad things happen quick," said Joliet Police Lt. Joe Egizio.