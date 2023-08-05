Gold Coast Dior store robbed at gunpoint

The Dior store in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

Police say a male offender entered the store located in the 900 block of North Rush Street through the back door around 10:45 p.m.

The offender took merchandise from the store while threatening employees with a handgun, pointing it at them.

He then fled through the back door where a witness saw him get in a black Yukon truck that fled the area.

No one was hurt or injured, but the suspect got away.

Area detective are investigating.