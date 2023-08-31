New film 'Golda' tells story of former Prime Minister of Israel

The story of the former Prime Minister of Israel, Golda Meir, is being brought to the big screen – courtesty of a performance from Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Oscar-winning filmmaker Guy Nattiv.

Meir served at the fourth Prime Minister of Israel, from 1969 to 1974 – and was Israel’s first and only female head of government – an important focus on the new film "Golda," now playing in theaters.

The director of "Golda" sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the questions he most wishes he could have asked Meir – who passed away in 1978 – that would have better helped him bring her story to life on the big screen.

"I think I would ask her if I did justice with her," Nattiv said, "because no one else did. She was the pariah of Israel after this way, after this debacle, after this failure."

The director added "She was the face of the failure, she was the one to blame. She was the scapegoat of these commanders. It was easy to blame an older lady."

"She didn’t know anything about the war. She was more of a statewoman rather than a solider."

"Golda" is now playing in theaters.