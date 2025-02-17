Chicago area support group helps kids deal with grief of losing loved one

The Brief A southwest suburban support group is helping kids cope with the loss of a loved one. Buddy's Place was founded by Linda Moran 25 years ago to help her sister's kids after her death. The group meets at a local church once a month for networking with other families and pizza.



A support group for kids is helping them cope with the loss of a loved one.

It’s also providing a community of companionship for their families.

That’s this morning’s Good News Guarantee.

Families in grief

Helping grieving kids:

In a community room in the southwest suburbs, grief was being met with comfort, laughter and love.

"My wife and Kate's mom passed away. It will be two years this past April," said Kris Chalpecka.

He and his middle-school aged daughter have been attending Buddy’s Place meetings for three months.

"It's helped us to realize that we're not alone. And there are other, not just adults, but little kids and bigger kids that have lost people too," he added.

The group was founded 25 years ago by Linda Moran.

At the time of her sister’s death, there were no grief support groups for children. She had hoped to find something to help her two young nephews cope with their mother’s passing.

Buddy's Place

Services for families:

So, she started Buddy’s Place.

"Any family is eligible if there has been a death to someone important ages 4 to 18," said program director Charlotte Shuber.

The program is offered through the suburban Cook County non-profit Pillars Community Health. It is free to participants.

The group meets at a local church once a month for networking with other families and pizza.

An eight-week counseling session is also available for children and their caregivers.

Members include those who have lost parents, siblings, friends and neighbors.

"It is ok to talk about death and have a true connection with someone else who just gets it," said Charlotte.

What you can do:

Registration is required.

For more information head to pillarscommunityhealth.org.