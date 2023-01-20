Stranger rescues 2 women from freezing pond after Hammond car crash

A passerby rescued two women who had crashed into a pond off the Kennedy Avenue ramp in Hammond Thursday night, reports say.

Local resident, Carlos Fernandez, had just gotten out of work and was grabbing food when he saw their car in the pond, according to a witness.

Many cars passed by without even stopping but, without hesitation, Carlos went into the water and assisted the women to safety while first responders were on the way.

Carlos was able to get them out of the vehicle, but the women couldn’t walk and were panicked, so he carried them to shore, according to the witness.

He stayed with the women until EMS arrived and checked them out.