Good Samaritan saves man who fell on CTA tracks in Chicago

A video has gone viral that shows a Good Samaritan saving the life of a man who fell on the CTA train tracks.

The incident took place Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at the 69th Street Red Line station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A 32-year-old victim was waiting for a train when another man approached him and spit on him. A fight then broke out and both men ended up on the tracks, as a CTA train rolled in and stopped just inches from the two men.

The offender was able to jump back onto the train platform.

The victim, however, made contact with the electrified third rail and suffered injuries.

That’s when 20-year-old Anthony Perry stepped in to help. He jumped down on the tracks and lifted the victim off the electrified third rail.

Perry says he sustained minor burns from briefly touching the rail.

The CTA says both the victim and suspect came in contact with the third rail. The victim sustained a burn to his left leg, abrasions to the mouth, and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The offender was also injured and is in serious condition.