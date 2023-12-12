25 years of Google: The most searched people, places and things of all time

Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and is sharing insight into the most searched people, places and things of all time.

Google shared a video that highlights the icons over the years, saying, "Around the world, we're often inspired by the same moments and seek the same answers."

The film also shows several viral moments and videos you’re sure to remember over the years as well.

Google also dropped a game to commemorate the anniversary, The Most Searched Playground . Think of a Where’s Waldo? interactive puzzle, where you’re on the lookout for 25 of the most-searched people, places and trends.

But if you don’t have time to play the game, or just want to read the highlights, here’s a look at what topped the lists:

Most searched people

Cristiano Ronaldo, most searched athlete

Lebron James, most searched MVP

Taylor Swift, most searched songwriter

BTS, most searched boy band

The Beatles, most searched rock band

The cast of the Harry Potter films, most searched cast

Ariel, most searched fictional princess

Most searched places

Eiffel Tower, most searched landmark. Followed by the Colosseum and Buckingham Palace

New York City, most searched city. Followed by London, Paris, Madrid and Hong Kong

Most searched things

Soccer, most searched sport

Barbie, most searched toy

Air Jordan, most searched sneaker

Chinese cuisine, most searched cuisine

Heart emoji, most searched emoji

Bob haircut, most searched haircut

Leo, most searched astrological sign

Minecraft, most searched video game

1980s, most searched decade

Beyonce’s Coachella performance, most searched performance

Spongebob, most searched cartoon

This story was reported from Detroit.