Chef Gordon Ramsay to open new restaurant in Chicago

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to open his first Chicago restaurant in the city's River North neighborhood.

The new restaurant, named Gordon Ramsay Burger, will be located at the corner of State and Ontario, west of the Magnificent Mile in place of the old Wahlburgers location.

"I absolutely love Chicago and consider it one of the best food cities in the world," said Ramsay. "I'm so excited to introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger in the heart of River North. This restaurant will highlight our signature burger, which blends different cuts of beef, creating a really powerful flavor that our guests love."

Gordon Ramsay Burger is slated to open later this year or early next year.

The restaurant will be just over 5,000 square-feet and will include an island bar and seating for 120 patrons.

"We’re thrilled to bring Gordon’s deliciously crafted burgers to Chicago and all that visit the city's popular River North neighborhood. Opening the first Gordon Ramsay Burger in the US outside of Las Vegas is a huge step forward for Gordon Ramsay North America, and expanding into the Chicago community is part of our growth strategy for the company," said Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America.

The burger spot will offer burgers basted with butter, fries, sauces from scratch and delicious milkshakes.

The Hell’s Kitchen Burger, made of asadero cheese, roasted jalapeños, avocado, roasted tomatoes and house-made jalapeño aioli, will be a standout item on the menu, the company said in a statement.

The restaurant expects to create over 80 job opportunities and is currently accepting applications.

Those who are interested can email their resume to jobs@grna.com.