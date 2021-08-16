'Goth Target' in Chicago goes viral on TikTok

A Chicago target is getting a lot of attention, but not for what it has on the inside.

Meet the so-called "Goth Target." Some TikTok users are obsessed with the old Carson, Pirie, Scott and Company Building at State and Madison, where Target now resides.

Videos showing off the building's incredible architecture have racked up nearly five-million views. It is not really gothic architecture, but art nouveau, which is a type of art filled with all sorts of curves and ornate designs inspired by nature.

Construction on the building started in 1899 and finished in 1904.

Either way, Target is embracing its new name, commenting on one of the videos: "Why be a normie when you can be Goth."