Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million in industrial grants

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new grant opportunity Monday to attract businesses and encourage economic growth.

The grant is for $40 million to be used to build industrial sites that can get up and running in a short of amount of time. The opportunity is for both public and private developers to attract large-scale industrial investments in underutilized areas and former work sites.

"The new Megasites Investment Program Grants will help communities innovate their own business attraction efforts and will spur economic development in communities across our great state," Pritzker said.

Grant applications will be accepted through April 6.