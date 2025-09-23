Gov. Pritzker orders 4% cuts across state agencies, blames federal policies

Gov. JB Pritzker is directing state agencies to identify 4% spending cuts in next year’s budget, citing what he called "disastrous economic policies" by President Donald Trump.

What we know:

Pritzker signed an executive order requiring agencies to outline reductions within 30 days.

The cuts could include nonessential purchases, operational expenses and nonessential travel.

"There are hundreds of millions of dollars that are going to have to be made up for as a result of the cuts the federal government is making, including in healthcare and nutritional assistance but also across the economy with the tariffs that are impacting businesses in Illinois," Pritzker said.

The governor said the 4% figure is only a starting point and warned that the state may face more severe budget challenges in the coming year.