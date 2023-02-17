Gov. Pritzker pitches education plan across Illinois

Over the next few days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is visiting childcare facilities, learning centers, and schools across the state to promote his Smart Start Illinois program.

The plan is to provide every child in Illinois with access to a pre-school program and give more money to providers to improve their programs and hire more staff.

Pritzker visited Erie Neighborhood House in West Town on Tuesday to tout his new plan.

"I'm proposing a $40 million funding increase for early intervention services, allowing thousands of children and families access to these vital, critical services and giving providers a much needed boost," Pritzker said.

In the next school year, an additional $5,000 will be added for preschool spots in Illinois.

More than 1,500 people have received scholarships since the program started last year.