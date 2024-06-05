Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Pritzker signs off on 2025 fiscal year budget

By FOX 32 News
Published  June 5, 2024 4:49pm CDT
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs off on 2025 fiscal year budget

Governor J. B. Pritzker has officially signed the budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Governor J. B. Pritzker has officially signed the budget for the 2025 fiscal year. 

Lawmakers passed the $53 billion spending plan last week. 

The governor was joined by a number of state officials for the signing in Springfield on Wednesday, celebrating his sixth balanced budget during his time in office. 

The spending plan includes $198 million for the state's rainy day fund, more than $500 million in education funding increases, $14 million to create a new Department of Early Childhood and elimination of the statewide grocery tax. 

"This budget that I just signed increased spending only by 1.6% in a world where there's 3.2% inflation. So, just take note of that. For all the complaining that I've heard from people about what amounted mostly to a sports betting company increase in tax on people already making hundreds of millions of dollars from Illinois," Pritzker said. "The reality is that this was a good budget. It did the right things…" 

The budget doesn't include money to help the Chicago Bears build a new stadium on the Chicago lakefront. 

It's unclear if that is something lawmakers will be discussing in the future. 