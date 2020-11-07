Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Pritzker, staff test negative for COVID-19

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
J.B. Pritzker
CHICAGO - Gov. Pritzker and staff who attended a meeting on Monday and were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 have tested negative.

The Associated Press reported that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker self-isolated Friday and was awaiting test results after learning that he may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The tests were conducted Friday afternoon. Gov. Pritzker and his staff underwent their weekly test on Wednesday, and were tested for a second time on Friday.

According to the CDC, Gov. Pritzker and staff who attended the meeting are not considered close contacts because they met with the individual prior to 48 hours before symptom onset. 

Gov. Pritzker will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.