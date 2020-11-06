Pritzker in isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19

article

Governor J.B. Pritzker is self-isolating after possibly being exposed to COVID-19, his office announced Friday.

The possible exposure stems from a Monday meeting that took place in a large conference room in the governor’s office, according to a statement from the governor’s office. The person he met with, who does not work in the governor’s office, later tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh.

Pritzker tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, but was tested again Friday as a precaution, Abudayyeh said. The governor is isolating as he awaits the most recent results, which are expected this weekend.

Health officials are contact tracing to track the possible spread of the virus from the exposure, the governor’s office said.

It’s the third time the governor has possibly been exposed to the coronavirus since the pandemic began earlier this year. Most recently, he self-isolated for 14 days after a staffer tested positive in September, and another senior staffer tested positive in May.

During his Friday news conference, an obviously worried Pritzker and the director of the state’s public health department pleaded with residents to do what they can to slow the spread of the virus. As of this week, Illinois has reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.