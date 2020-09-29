Gov. Pritzker to isolate for 2 weeks after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

article

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his staff will self-isolate for 14 days after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

The staffer tested positive Monday after experiencing symptoms, Pritzker’s office said in a statement.

The staffer attended events with Pritzker last week Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles, the statement said. The staffer tested negative on Wednesday before attending the events.

Pritzker and staff were wearing mask during the events.

All other staff are currently being re-tested for COVID-19. All other tests returned Monday were negative.

Pritzker will continue to hold regular press briefings, his office said.