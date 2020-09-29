Illinois reports 1,362 new cases of COVID-19

State health officials Tuesday reported 1,362 new cases of COVID-19, along with 23 additional deaths.

The new cases were recorded among 45,624 specimens received over the last 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.6%.

So far, Illinois has recorded a total of 291,001 cases and 8,637 deaths, health officials said.

As of Monday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.