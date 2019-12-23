Governor forms group to examine early childhood schools

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has formed a new commission to study the state's early childhood education system in an effort to make Illinois "the best state in the nation" for raising young children.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 29-member panel is comprised of state legislators, the state superintendent of education, advocates, providers and school officials.

Pritzker recently announced the new group at a news conference at the Carole Robertson Center for Learning on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The commission will recommend better ways the state can use its early childhood services fund. The governor also announced that he's increasing reimbursement rates for childcare centers and home-based providers.

