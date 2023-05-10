Governor J.B. Pritzker signs bill to provide benefits to first responders

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Wednesday to provide benefits to first responders.

During the pandemic, first responders were at the forefront to care for Illinois residents.

Governor Pritzker joined elected officials to sign the Act of Duty Bill that provides disability payments to first responders.

"When our first responders aren't given there full due, the state of Illinois won't let them down – and I will continue to do everything in my power to serve them the way they served us" Pritzker said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Between March 2020 and June 2021 House Bill 3162 retroactively provided police officers and firefighters disability benefits during the time whey were unable to work.