Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs

Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement.

A responding officer found a substantial amount of graffiti, including racial slurs, on the underside of the bridge that crosses over Weller Creek, officials said.

The slur had been written several times under the bridge, and it was also written on the support structure along the walls of the bridge, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The graffiti was removed by the Mount Prospect Public Works Department.

Mount Prospect Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who has information to contact them at 847-870-5656.