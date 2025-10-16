Grain silo collapses in Illinois town

The Brief A concrete grain silo collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Martinton, Illinois, but no one was hurt. An ambulance crew spotted a bulge forming on the silo earlier in the day, prompting firefighters to evacuate workers before the structure gave way. Power was temporarily knocked out when the silo fell onto utility lines, but electricity was restored later that night.



What we know:

The silo, which was filled with about 30,000 bushels of soybeans, crumbled around 12:52 p.m. at the Donovan Farmers Co-Op Elevator, according to the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency.

The collapse came roughly two hours after an ambulance crew, already in the area for an unrelated call, noticed a bulge forming on the silo’s north side and alerted Martinton Fire Chief Jeff Meyer.

Recognizing the potential danger, Meyer called in fire personnel from Martinton, Papineau, and Watseka to evacuate nearby workers and establish a safety perimeter. Crews had just finished clearing the area when the silo began to fail, collapsing onto nearby power lines and poles that supply electricity to the village.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the observant eye of the ambulance personnel at the original call, we were able to evacuate and secure the area around the silo," Meyer said in a statement. "This action certainly prevented what may have been life-threatening injuries or even fatalities."

As of Wednesday night, streets near the elevator remained closed while crews worked to remove debris and spilled grain.

Utility company Ameren repaired damaged lines and power was restored late Wednesday night.