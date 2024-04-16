Driver flees Grand Crossing crash that left 3 injured

Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Tuesday in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A male, whose age was unknown, ran a red light in a Ford SUV after midnight and struck a Chevy sedan in an intersection in the 1300 block of East 75th Street, according to police. The driver of the SUV ran away from the crash and a female passenger in his vehicle was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The driver of the sedan and his passenger were also injured in the crash and taken to U of C with minor injuries.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.

No further information was provided.