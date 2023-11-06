Chicago police officer shot in Grand Crossing

A Chicago police officer was shot Monday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The officer was shot around noon in the 7300 block of West Dante Avenue, according to police. The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chicago fire officials.

Paramedics are responded for a second officer who was not shot at the original crime scene. It was not immediately clear what injuries they suffered.

Chicago fire officials said a civilian was shot at the scene and is in "extremely critical" condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

