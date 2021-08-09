Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:43 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
4
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:12 PM CDT until MON 7:15 PM CDT, Mchenry County

Grant Park man arrested after officers find stolen guns, ballistic vest, ammo

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Kankakee County
FOX 32 Chicago

GRANT PARK, Ill. - A Kankakee County man was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant following an investigation into stolen firearms.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Main Street in Grant Park where they discovered stolen firearms, a ballistic vest, numerous amounts of ammunition, as well as other miscellaneous stolen items.

Stolen guns, vest, ammo

Stefan A. Sampson, 18, was taken into custody.

"The interagency collaboration assisted us in bringing an extremely dangerous and tense situation to a peaceful resolution in such a short time frame," Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement.  "In addition to the officers involved, I want to thank the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for their swift assistance in the matter."

Stefan Sampson, 18

Sampson has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center where his bond was set at $150,000.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP