Grant Park Music Festival announces 2026 season celebrating America’s 250th birthday

The Brief The Grant Park Music Festival will return June 10 through Aug. 15. The 2026 programming focuses on U.S. music in honor of America's 250th birthday. All concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion are free and open to the public.



The Grant Park Music Festival will return to downtown Chicago this summer with a 10-week slate of free concerts.

What we know:

The 2026 season runs June 10 through Aug. 15, anchored at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, with select performances at the Harris Theater and other venues across the city.

Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero returns for his second season leading the Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus.

Guerrero’s programming places American music at the center of the summer, featuring works by more than 50 U.S. composers.

Dig deeper:

Special events include an Independence Day Salute on July 4 with Troupe Vertigo in Cirque: A Space Odyssey, and a one-night appearance by Ben Folds, who will join the orchestra July 29 as part of the Grainger Iconic Performers Fund Series.

What's next:

All concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion are free and open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information and a full performance schedule can be found at gpmf.org.