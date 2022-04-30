Grayslake teenager Gavin Short killed in crash in Oklahoma, along with two others

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three men, including Gavin Short of Grayslake, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma.

The OHP reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Lake County; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash on Friday.

An OHP report says the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a southbound semi.

The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

