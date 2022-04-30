Expand / Collapse search

Grayslake teenager Gavin Short killed in crash in Oklahoma, along with two others

By AP Reporter
Published 
Grayslake
Associated Press

GRAYSLAKE, Illinois - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three men, including Gavin Short of Grayslake, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma

The OHP reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Lake County; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash on Friday. 

An OHP report says the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a southbound semi. 

The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

